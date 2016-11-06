No way out:Farmers in the tail-end region of the Bhadra reservoir say stopping the flow of water at this juncture would result in moisture stress.— File Photo

Those in the tail-end region of Bhadra reservoir have sought extension of the period of water release

The demand from farmers in the tail-end region of Bhadra reservoir for an extension on the period of release of water into the canals for kharif crops has created apprehension of shortage of water for plantation crops during summer.

It may be mentioned here that, Irrigation Consultative Committee (ICC) of Bhadra Command Area Development Authority (CADA) had decided to release water into the canals for kharif crops for a period of 100 days. As per the schedule, the flow of water along the canals should be stopped on November 11.

However, the farmers in the tail-end region of the command area have said that stopping the flow of water at this juncture would result in moisture stress owing to which the process of formation of flag leaf in paddy crop, that plays an important role in grain filling, would be adversely affected. They have demanded an extension in the period of release of water along the canals till the end of this month.

Water level

The water level in Bhadra reservoir at present is at 149 feet against the maximum level of 186 feet. At present, the reservoir has 34 tmcft water, of which 13 tmcft is dead storage and 7 tmcft should be stored for drinking purpose. The remaining 14 tmcft can be released along the canals for 45 days at the rate of 0.30 tmcft per day.

Consequences

It was planned to use this water to save plantation crops including arecanut, coconut and banana in the command area during summer by releasing it on an on-and-off basis. If the period of release of water for kharif crops is extended as per the demand of the farmers in tail-end region, there will be acute shortage of water for plantation crops during summer.

To discuss the issue, a meeting of ICC of Bhadra CADA has been convened in Bengaluru on November 9. Ministers Kagodu Thimmappa and S.S. Mallikarjuna will take part in the meeting.

H.R. Basavarajappa, working president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, told The Hindu, that the area under paddy in the tail-end region is much less compared to the area under plantation crops in the command area. If period of release of water is extended for kharif crops, the plantation crop in around one lakh hectares of land will face acute shortage of water in summer, he said.

Alternative methods

It would be unwise to extend the period of release of water for kharif crops. Instead, the government should compensate the crop loss caused by moisture stress to the paddy growers in tail-end region and reserve the remaining water for plantation crops in summer. To avoid this situation in future, the farmers in command area should be motivated to take up non-water intensive methods such as the System of Rice Intensification (SRI) in the cultivation of paddy, he said.

