Political parties trying to gain mileage, says KRRS leader

State president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha Kodihalli Chandrashekar has urged the State government to stop the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and face the issue legally.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mr.Chandrashekar said that the Prime Minister will intervene only when a constitutional crisis arises. He alleged that some political parties are behaving very irresponsibly regarding the Cauvery issue.

He said that the farmers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu can solve the issue without the interference of political parties. But parties are politicising the issue to gain mileage.

Motorcycle rally to Bengaluru



A motorcycle rally will be taken out by farmers and their children of 13 districts of the State from Kaduru in Chikkamagaluru district on September 19 demanding scientific price for coconut and arecanut. The rally will reach Bengaluru on September 21 and on the same day they will lay siege to Vidhana Soudha.

Mr.Chandrashekar demanded that the Union government increase the import duty on agricultural products which come from foreign countries.

Leaders of KRRS B.S.Devaraj, Anand Patel and others were present