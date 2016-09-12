Senior Congress leader B. Janardhana Poojary on Monday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to stop releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu forthwith, if he has any commitment towards the state and its people.

Mr. Poojry told presspersons here that people are forced to believe that Mr. Siddaramaiah and the Karnataka government are afraid of Jayalalithaa, his Tamil Nadu counterpart. He should prove this wrong and follow late S. Bangarappa, who defied the Apex Court order to protect State’s interests.

“Is he not aware of the water levels in Karnataka dams,” Mr. Poojary questioned and wondered what the government would do to satiate the drinking water needs in the state, particularly Bengaluru.

“They would release all the Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu and then divert Netravathi waters thereby making Dakshina Kannada a desert,” he said.

Waiting for notice

Mr. Poojary added that he is waiting for the “notice” to be issued by the State Congress leadership, so as to give a “proper” reply.

He was responding to a question at a press conference here about the reported statement of Karnataka Congress in-charge Digvijaya Singh that action would be taken against him as well as another senior leader H. Vishwanath for “speaking against” the party.

Stating that his detractors were ignorant, Mr. Poojary said his “outbursts” were to protect the party and not tarnish its image. He is not afraid of any action to be taken for such statements, Mr. Poojary said and added the statements were not made to seek any personal gains.