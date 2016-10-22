Former minister and Janta Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Revanna has come down heavily on Minister for Sericulture and district in-charge minister for Hassan A. Manju for his allegations against JD (S) leaders. Asking Mr. Manju to give attention to development works in the district, Mr. Revanna said, “Let the minister probe against all five JD(S) MLAs in the district if there are any allegations of land encroachment against them. But, he should also concentrate on the drought situation in the district.”

Mr. Manju had alleged that Hassan MLA H.S. Prakash’s family members had encroached upon government land near Hassan.

Mr. Revanna said, “Nobody can threaten us by making false allegations. We are ready for probe. The minister should stop passing comments on our MLAs, and instead ask his officers to do their job properly.”

Hassan MLA H.S. Prakash, who was also present on the occasion, said the minister should prove the allegations levelled against within a week. “We are giving him one week’s deadline to prove his charge. If he fails to prove them, we will protest against the minister. If the charges are proved, I will resign as MLA,” he said.