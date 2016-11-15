Pralhad Joshi, MP, said here on Monday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should stop his “irresponsible behaviour” on the Mahadayi dispute.

Speaking to presspersons here on Monday, he said while the Bharatiya Janata Party was trying to settle the issue amicably, Mr. Siddaramaiah was following double standards. At an all-party meeting over this issue, he sought the BJP’s cooperation and appreciated the party State unit’s efforts in this direction.

However, after coming out of the meeting, he issued irresponsible statements condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being reluctant to interfere in the issue.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah should remember that the Prime Minister could interfere in matters related to inter-State disputes only if the aggrieved parties show interest. The situation is different here. As the BJP is in power in Goa, the Karnataka unit approached Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, convinced him to agree for an out-of-tribunal settlement, and took his consent for attending a meeting of Chief Ministers of the riparian States of Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra. However, the Congress opposed the Goa Chief Minister’s move at the all-party meeting held in Panaji recently. The party also took out a protest march opposing an out-of-tribunal settlement. Mr. Siddaramaiah should first convince his party leaders in Goa to give their consent for talks,” Mr. Joshi said.

He pointed out that the matter went to the tribunal owing to the wrongdoings of the earlier Congress government and it was for the Congress to honestly strive for setting it right instead of indulging in a blame game, Mr. Joshi added.