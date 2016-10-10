Minister for Revenue Kagodu Thimmappa has directed the officials to take measures to prevent exodus of people from drought-affected villages towards urban areas, by taking up works under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA).

The Department of Social Welfare has constructed Maharshi Valmiki Sabha Bhavan and Siddarameshwara Sabha Bhavan, the convention halls at the cost of Rs. 1 crore each in Shiralakoppa town.

Speaking after inaugurating the convention halls at a programme held in Shiralakoppa on Sunday, he said that the Centre recently increased the number of work days under MNREGA in drought-affected areas from 100 to 150. The officials should generate employment in drought-affected areas by taking up works like dredging of tanks and construction of connecting roads. There was provision to take up works like construction of wells, vermicompost pits, and levelling ground on private agriculture land under MNREGA. The officials of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj should create awareness among the people, he said.

Mr. Thimmappa said that the State government has already declared 110 taluks as drought-affected and that includes six taluks in Shivamogga district. The possibilities of providing drinking water for human habitats that are prone to drought by drawing water from nearby rivers through multi-village drinking water supply schemes should be explored, he said.

Shivamogga MP B.S. Yeddyurappa, Minister for Social Welfare H. Anjaneya, and Shikaripur MLA B.Y. Raghavendra were present.

