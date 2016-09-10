An incident of stone pelting has been reported during the immersion of Ganesha idol installed by Nandi Basaveshwara Yuvaka Mandal in Harakere on the outskirts of the city on Friday night. The stones were pelted at the procession by miscreants near Sevalal temple.

The miscreants also tried to assault Chethan Kumar, Mudlappa and Basava during the immersion. Based on the complaint lodged by Chethan Kumar, the police have booked cases under section 143 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting), 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code against eight persons in this connection.