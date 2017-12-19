Old City in Belagavi back to normal after stone pelting incident

K. Ramachandra Rao, Inspector General of Police and in-charge Commissioner of Police, and other police personnel at the Old City in Belagavi where a stray stone throwing incident led to tension. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

The Old City in Belagavi returned to normal hours after a stray stone throwing incident caused tension.

After the incident, there was heavy police presence and 27 youth were detained on suspicion of being involved in the stone pelting. Peace returned to areas such as Khadak Galli, Khanjar Galli, Chavat Galli, Jalagar Galli and nearby areas in the Old City following the arrest of the youth, who police said were between the age group of 18 to 25 years.

Two groups had engaged in stone throwing and burnt three two-wheelers and an auto rickshaw at Khadak Galli, Chavat Galli, Jalagar Galli and nearby areas in the Old City on Monday midnight. They threw stones on shops and homes, and broke window panes and roof tiles.

A team from the Market Police Station rushed to the spot. Assistant Commissioner of Police Shankar Marihal was hit by a stone and was admitted to a hospital for treatment later. Two others were injured in the incident. The police had to lob tear gas shells to quell the mob.

K. Ramachandra Rao, Inspector General of Police and in-charge Commissioner of Police, said the arrests were made based on CCTVs footages from the area. He said several measures are being taken to avoid such instances in future.

Stone throwing in the Old City has been a frequent occurrence in recent times. This is the fifth incident this year.