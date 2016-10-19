Siddharamaiah sternly opts for rectitude over a silk kurta from a cabinet colleague

: Still smarting from the controversy that erupted when he accepted an expensive wrist watch as a gift earlier this year, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah now seems to be wary of receiving any gift, even from his own Cabinet colleagues.

On Tuesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah declined to accept a silk kurta as a gift from the Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Horticulture A. Manju. As soon as a review meeting of the Sericulture and Animal Husbandry departments commenced at the State Secretariat, the Minister offered an elegantly gift-wrapped silk kurta to the Chief Minister, in the presence of department officials and the media.

Embarrassed momentarily, Mr. Siddaramaiah enquired about the gift and sternly rejected it. Mr. Manju then murmured in the ears of CM to say, “Sir, it is just a silk kurta.” The CM immediately responded by saying he was not in the habit of wearing a silk kurta and refused to take it.

The wristwatch controversy of February-March, in which the Mr. Siddharamaiah was gifted an expensive timepiece by his close friend and Dubai-based doctor Girish Chandra Varma, resulted in the Opposition creating a ruckus in both Houses of the State Legislature. As a face-saving exercise, Mr. Siddaramaiah handed it to the then Legislative Assembly Speaker Kagodu Thimmappa to have it placed in the Cabinet Hall of the State Secretariat.