Siddharamaiah sternly opts for rectitude over a silk kurta from a cabinet colleague
: Still smarting from the controversy that erupted when he accepted an expensive wrist watch as a gift earlier this year, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah now seems to be wary of receiving any gift, even from his own Cabinet colleagues.
On Tuesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah declined to accept a silk kurta as a gift from the Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Horticulture A. Manju. As soon as a review meeting of the Sericulture and Animal Husbandry departments commenced at the State Secretariat, the Minister offered an elegantly gift-wrapped silk kurta to the Chief Minister, in the presence of department officials and the media.‘Just a silk kurta’
Embarrassed momentarily, Mr. Siddaramaiah enquired about the gift and sternly rejected it. Mr. Manju then murmured in the ears of CM to say, “Sir, it is just a silk kurta.” The CM immediately responded by saying he was not in the habit of wearing a silk kurta and refused to take it.
The wristwatch controversy of February-March, in which the Mr. Siddharamaiah was gifted an expensive timepiece by his close friend and Dubai-based doctor Girish Chandra Varma, resulted in the Opposition creating a ruckus in both Houses of the State Legislature. As a face-saving exercise, Mr. Siddaramaiah handed it to the then Legislative Assembly Speaker Kagodu Thimmappa to have it placed in the Cabinet Hall of the State Secretariat.