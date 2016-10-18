A participant with her display of robots at the STEM Fest, which began at Manasagangotri in Mysuru on Monday.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

Nader Barsoum of the University of Malaysia, Sabah, said on Monday that education should be more practice-oriented in order to create enthusiasm among students.

Inaugurating the four-day STEM Fest India-2016 here, he said education should be interesting enough for students to pursue higher studies and research. The STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Fest, organised by the University of Mysore along with CIM Global and Global Stem States, is being held at the Senate Bhavan in Manasagangotri.

More than 250 delegates from different universities are taking part in the programme, whose theme is empowering the nation’s future human resources by aligning science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Surendra Pal, Vice-Chancellor of the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Pune, said in his speech that the goal is important in any research. He also noted that India has made significant strides in space technology and medicine.

K.S. Rangappa, Vice-Chancellor of Mysore University, welcomed the gathering. B.N. Suresh Kumar, former director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, delivered the keynote address. Anitha Niranjan, MD of CIM Global, was among those present at the inaugural function.