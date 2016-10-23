As the city prepares to usher in Deepavali festivities, doctors are advising people to ensure a healthy and safe festival by avoiding excessive consumption of sweets, high-fat snacks and say no to or limit the use of fire crackers to prevent air and noise pollution.

While the general notion is that the threat of accidental burning from crackers is the only risk, in reality there are several other health issues.

Doctors, who see a sharp rise in respiratory problems and allergies every year after Deepavali, say that people with a pre-existing disorder should take extra caution before the festival.

Those who are suffering from bronchitis and asthma are advised to see their doctors and revise their prescription of medicines during this period.

They are also advised to stay away as much as possible from places with high concentration of cracker fumes. Using masks to cover the nose is also advisable.

“Pollutants that emerge from the crackers often remain suspended in the atmosphere for days. They aggravate allergic bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, bronchial asthma, sinusitis, allergic rhinitis, pneumonia and common cold. Nitrogen oxide, the most common pollutant released from fire crackers aggravates existing skin, eye and respiratory problems,” says Shivaraj A.L., consultant pulmonologist, Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield.

C.N. Manjunath, director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, says air pollution is an emerging risk factor for cardiovascular problems. People with pre-existing problems should take care to ensure they are not exposed to the polluted air.

Fat-rich fried food items often exchanged during the festival are also harmful to the health of heart patients and those with hypertension or obesity, he points out.

Adulterated silver foils, preservatives and coatings on sweets may contain harmful chemicals which can adversly effect the health of people, especially in pregnant women, he says.

Pankaj Singhai, Head of the Department of Internal Medicine in Manipal Hospitals, says it is important to take precautions on diet and avoid excessive sweet intake.

“Noise pollution can cause sleep disorders, sudden hearing loss, especially in children and even high blood pressure. Apart from burn injuries, lighting fire crackers can also cause stomach infections and gastroenteritis, especially in children if they do not wash hands after handling crackers,” he adds.

Afshan Yasmeen

TIPS

Take care to avoid burn accidents, including eye injuries that can lead to vision loss

Patients prone to respiratory disorders and bronchitis need to revise their prescription

Rich and fatty food should be replaced with healthy fruits and juices

Doctors say air pollution is an emerging risk factor for cardiovascular problems

Use ear plugs to avoid noise pollution and masks to avoid air pollution

Avoid wearing synthetic clothes, flowing duppatas and dresses that can catch fire easily while bursting crackers