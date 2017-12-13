Statewide protest for removal of ‘touchable castes’ from SC

Ambedkar People’s Party (APP) has planned to organise a decentralised Statewide agitation on Friday demanding the removal of four ‘touchable castes’ from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, APP district secretary Rukkappa K. Leader said the agitations would be organised at all district headquarters simultaneously. He said Vaddar (Bhovi), Lambani (Banjara), Koracha and Korama castes that were relatively forward as compared to dalits such as Madiga, Holeya and Chaluvadi were wrongly included in SC.

“Categorising of socially, economically and educationally backward communities such as Madiga, Holeya and Chaluvadi as Scheduled Castes and offering them special privileges such as reservations had a definite purpose of bridging developmental gaps among communities and achieving equality and social justice. The very spirit of the Constitution to lift deprived communities from their backwardness is defeated by the inclusion of relatively forward communities such as Vaddar, Lambani, Koracha and Korama in Scheduled Castes. These relatively-forwards castes are grabbing most of reservations benefits allocated to Scheduled Castes depriving genuine beneficiaries such as Madiga, Holeya and Chalavadi communities of their legitimate reservations rights. They should be removed from the SC category and put in relevant categories of Other Backward Classes (OBC),” Mr. Leader said.

He claimed that Karnataka was the only State that had included touchable castes in SC category.