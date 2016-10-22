Janandolana Mahamaithri to stage demonstrations outside residences of MLAs, MPs, and MLCs

Janandolana Mahamaithri, a conglomerate of people’s movements, has demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convene a special session of the State Legislature to discuss issues such as drought, and farm loan waiver.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Raghavendra Kushtagi, working president of the Jan Sangram Parishat and Chamarasa Malipatil, honorary president of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, announced that the forum would stage demonstrations in front of the residences of MLAs, MLCs and MPs across the State on November 3. They warned that that the agitation would be intensified if there would be no positive response.

“The State is reeling under drought for the second consecutive year and, as a result, farmers who were already in heavy indebtedness are further pushed to deep crisis. Both the State and the Union governments did little to address the issue despite repeated farmers’ agitations and protests by across the State.

The Chief Minister should call a special session on emergency basis and discuss issues such as crop loss caused by droughts and floods and make constructive resolutions in favour of farming community,” they said.

Mr. Malipatil held that the adoption of the recommendations of National Commission on Farmers will help lift the farmers from the vicious circle of farm crisis.

“At least, the commission’s recommendation on minimum support price, which is cost of cultivation plus fifty per cent of it, should be implemented as an immediate measure. Besides, a minimum compensation of Rs. 50,000 should be announced for crop loss of each acre. Farm loans should completely be waived by Union and State governments sharing financial burden at the ratio of 65:35,” he said.

They criticised the Union government for making corporate tax concessions to the tune of around Rs. 50 lakh crore and not considering the waiver of farm loan which is just around Rs. 12,000 crore.

They also demanded for offering fresh loans for taking up agricultural activities in the next season.