Karnataka has won accolades from the Union government for streamlining kerosene distribution.

The Centre has also rewarded the Department of Food and Civil Supplies with an incentive of Rs. 300 crore for its reforms initiative.

As part of the long-pending reforms of the public distribution system, the State government rooted out fake ration cards. Each card was verified by Aadhaar seeding and cross verified through SMS and food tokens. Foodgrains are also being distributed in terms of per capita family members considered as units.

The department began reducing kerosene supply to households with providing LPG connections in phases. The experiment began with Bengaluru four months ago. Around 2 lakh kerosene cards were cancelled. Now, kerosene has been phased out from all urban markets in the State.

Families that did not have LPG connections have been given free cylinders and stoves. Officials say 90 per cent of the families that had lost kerosene connections have been thus covered.

What is more, Karnataka has become the first state in the country to do so.

“We are using the incentive to provide free LPG stoves to poor families,” says Harsh Gupta, Secretary, Food and Civil Services.

“By stopping supply to families that were served by domestic gas and by blocking their supply chains, we saved around 60 lakh member units. We had 4.1 crore member units. Now we have around 3.6 crore member units. This is an effective reduction of 37 per cent of total kerosene supplied. If we are able to continue in this pace, we may get a total incentive of Rs. 900 crore in the next few years,” Mr. Gupta said.

The Union government spends around Rs. 2,500 crore on kerosene subsidy every year and a 37 per cent reduction of the subsidy burden means a saving of Rs. 950 crore of tax payer’s money, he said.

“Such reforms will lead to universal coverage of LPG and each house will have a domestic gas connection. The monetary changes will be minimal because as per calorific value, per unit LPG is cheaper than kerosene now. As the Union government only bears the cost of cylinders under the Ujwal scheme, the State government is providing LPG stove to beneficiaries. This has already started and the State is not spending its funds to implement this programme,” he added.

