State-level netball tourney begins

The two-day State-level netball tourney, organised by the Pre-University Education Department, began here on Tuesday.

The department has organised the event in the association with HKS PU College, on the outskirts of Hassan city. More than 60 teams, representing PU colleges from different parts of the State are taking part in the event.

Minister for Sericulture and Animal Husbandry A. Manju, who inaugurated the event, said students should be encouraged to take part in sports activities, as this was necessary for them to be physical fit and maintain good health. Regarding vacancies in posts of physical education trainers in PU colleges, the Minister said he was aware of the problem and would bring that to the notice of the State government and ensure the vacancies were filled up.

H.S. Prakash, Hassan MLA, and H.K. Suresh of HKS Institutes were present.