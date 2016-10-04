The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) has organised a State-level netball tourney for P.U. students in H.K.S Pre-University College grounds near Hassan on Tuesday and Wednesday. More than 60 teams from all districts of the State are expected to participate in the event.

B.C. Jayadevaiah, Deputy Director of PUE, told presspersons here on Monday, that the department had made arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event.

Nearly 700 students were expected to participate.

The former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and other people’s representatives of the district had been invited to take part in the inaugural ceremony, he said.