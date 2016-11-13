The Karnataka State Warehousing Corporation will the government to allocate Rs.100 crore to renovate existing warehouses across the State.

Rahim Khan, MLA, chairman of the corporation, told presspersons on Friday that funds were required for fencing the approach road, construction of a boundary, ceiling works, and the repair of roofs. There were 700 godowns in the State, he added.

Mr. Khan said that the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development had provided Rs. 750 crore as financial assistance to construct of 190 new warehouses. Of this, 92 warehouses were at various stages of construction and tendering process for the remaining was yet to begin.

“This will create an additional storage capacity of 10.66 lakh tonnes,” he added.