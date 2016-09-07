Bhagwant Khuba, MP, has alleged that the State government is not giving credit to the welfare schemes and development programmes of the central government.

Several schemes implemented in the State are either fully funded by the Central government or receive a majority share of the Union grants. The State government’s share is very less. But still, the State government promotes them as its own schemes. BJP’s workers should expose such deeds and tell the people about the contribution of the Central government, he said at a party office bearers’ meeting.

Some people ask me what Narendra Modi’s government has done for the country. I tell them that he has done what parties that ruled for seven decades had not done. Schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima crop insurance scheme, Mudra loan scheme for petty traders and Swachch Bharat Mission are programmes that will create history, he said.

He assured that the Bidar-Kalaburgi railway line would be completed by the end of this year and the first trains would start plying on it by March 2017.

Mr. Khuba reprimanded some office bearers who had arrived late to the meeting. Punctuality is an essential virtue in public life. We should never forget that, he said.

Shailendra Beldale, district BJP president, asked office bearers to realise that they were responsible for strengthening the party. He asked them to highlight the failures of the Congress government in Karnataka and ensure the return of B. S Yeddyurappa as the Chief Minister.

State organising secretary Arun Kumar, MLA Prabhu Chauhan, senior leaders like Prakash Khandre, Subhash Kallur, Shivaraj Gandage, D. K Sidram, and others were present.