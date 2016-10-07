Don’t indulge in forceful recovery of farm loans, financial institutions told

Even as he called upon banks against resorting to strong-arm tactics to recover farm loans, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said the State government was preparing a report to seek assistance from the Union government for the drought and floods that has ravaged the State.

Speaking to pressperons on his arrival at the airport in Mysuru on Thursday, Mr. Siddaramaiah pointed out that Bidar, Kalaburagi and parts of Raichur districts have been affected owing to floods while a total of 110 taluks have been declared drought-hit this year. “We are preparing a report to seek Central aid,” he said.

Already, the revenue, agriculture and horticulture departments have commenced a joint survey to assess the extent of crop loss in the State on account of the failure of the monsoon. A decision on payment of compensation to farmers for their crop loss will be taken after discussing the report of the survey in the Cabinet, he said. All commercial banks and cooperative financial institutions will be instructed against resorting to forceful recovery of farm loan dues, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Responding to queries on crop loss in the Cauvery basin in the State, the Chief Minister said crops had been grown in 6.15 lakh acres of land of the 18.85 lakh acres in the Cauvery Command Area. But, standing crops on 1.88 lakh acres of land have gone dry as no water could be released from the Hemavati Right Bank canal. “We have now started releasing water to save the remaining crops on 4.27 lakh acres. We hope to save the remaining crop,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

The high-level technical team from the Union government led by Chairman of Central Water Commission J.S. Jha, which is scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru on Thursday, is expected to begin its tour of the Cauvery basin areas from Friday, the Chief Minister said.

The team will be accompanied by Chief Secretary Subhash Chandra Khuntia, besides the Irrigation Department Secretary and the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts. The team will visit command areas of Kabini, KRS, Hemavati and Harangi reservoirs, he added.