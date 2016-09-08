Bhagwant Khuba, MP, has alleged that the State government is not giving credit to the welfare schemes and development programmes of the Union government.

“Several schemes implemented in the State are either fully funded by the Union government or receive a major share of Central grants. The State government’s share is very less. But still, the State government promotes them as if they were its own schemes. The BJP’s workers should expose such deeds and tell the people about the contribution of the Union government,” he said at a party office bearers’ meeting on Wednesday.

“Some people ask me what Narendra Modi’s government has done for the country. I tell them that he has done what parties that ruled for seven decades had not done. Schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima crop insurance scheme, Mudra loan scheme for petty traders and Swachh Bharat mission are programmes that will create history,” Mr. Khuba said. He promised that the Bidar-Kalaburgi rail line would be completed by the end of this year and the first train would start plying on it by March 2017.

Mr. Khuba reprimanded some office-bearers who had arrived late to the meeting.

Shailendra Beldale, district BJP unit president, asked the office-bearers to realise that it was their responsibility to strengthen the party. He asked them to highlight the failures of the Congress government in Karnataka and ensure the return of B.S. Yeddyurappa as Chief Minister.

State organising secretary Arun Kumar, Prabhu Chauhan, MLA, and senior leaders Prakash Khandre, Subhash Kallur, Shivaraj Gandage, and D.K. Sidram were present.