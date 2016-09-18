The former Minister M.P. Renukacharya addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Raitha Morcha in Mandya on Saturday.

The former Minister M.P. Renukacharya has said that the State government has failed on all fronts.

Addressing workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Raitha Morcha here on Saturday, he said that his party was committed to provide justice to the farmers in the Cauvery basin.

The Siddaramaiah-led government has failed on all fronts.

It has also failed to popularise several Centre sponsored schemes including the ‘Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana’, he said.

He also urged the State government to initiate steps to waive loans issued by the nationalised and other banks besides announcing crop loans.

According to Mr. Renukacharya, the State ministers are not touring their constituencies.

K. Naganna, Pannedoddi, Hemanth and others were present.