Former Minister C.T. Ravi has alleged that the buried under the proposed steel flyover in Bengaluru is corruption to the tune of Rs. 500 crore.

The BJP leader on Tuesday said the State government was showing urgency in taking up the project, keeping aside grave issues such as drought effect and farmer suicide. “This is because of the money involved. If the government goes ahead with the project, despite the opposition, it will affect the Congress as well,” he said.

Regarding the Tipu Jayanti celebrations, Mr. Ravi said his party would oppose it this year too.

“Last year, the event caused the death of two persons. We are opposing the celebrations. But we are not against Muslims. The Congress is trying to reap electoral benefits by dividing the public,” he said.

Reacting to Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s statement on the money seized on the premises of the Vidhana Soudha, Mr. Ravi said, “He should not lose his stature by making such allegations. If he has sufficient material to support the allegation, let him release it.”