A seminar on the Cauvery water sharing crisis held here on Tuesday has criticised the State government and Fali S. Nariman, senior advocate appearing for Karnataka in the Cauvery issue in the Supreme Court, for failing to effectively present the grim situation before the apex court.

M. Lakshman, consultant, Cauvery Technical Consultative Committee of Mysuru, expressing his views at the seminar, said that the government and legal team had completely failed in efficiently projecting the ground reality to the apex court, owing to which the recent rulings were against Karnataka.

The final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) envisages that the State use 270 tmcft of water. However, if the Cauvery Water Management Board was formed, the State would face acute water crisis during distress years, he said. All the rulings of the apex court pertaining to the Cauvery issue, since September 5, were unjust, he said.

Mr. Lakshman urged the State government to replace Mr. Nariman with a more efficient representative who could successfully safeguard the interests of Karnataka before the apex court.

He also asked that all MPs, MLAs, MLCs and Rajya Sabha members tender resignations to create a constitutional crisis so that justice was attained in the Cauvery issue.

