The bandh call for the cause of Cauvery saw the Kannada film industry turning up in full strength for a protest demonstration near the office of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce here near Shivananda Circle.

Who’s who of the industry, including Shivarajkumar, Puneet Rajkumar, Darshan, Ganesh, Ragini Dwivedi, Tara, Sa.Ra. Govind, Rockline Venkatesh, Leelavathi, Bharati and others, participated in the rally.

Speaking at the rally, Shivarajkumar urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to fight for the cause of Cauvery “with courage” like his predecessor the late S. Bangarappa in 1991. Ganesh said politicians of Karnataka should “show the political will” to safeguard the state’s interests.

All theatres were closed and shooting scheduled cancelled on Friday. The industry is mulling holding a “Rath Yatra” in the coming days to express support for the cause, said Sa.Ra. Govind.