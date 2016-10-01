The Utsava Murthy of goddess Sri Chamundeshwari has been spruced up for the official inauguration of Mysuru Dasara on Saturday.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

Important city streets and circles in Mysuru have been illuminated for the Dasara festivities beginning on Saturday. (Right) The Utsava Murthy of goddess Chamundeshwari spruced up.— Photo: M.A. Sriram

Poet Channaveera Kanavi slated to inaugurate the festival atop Chamundi Hills

The stage is set for ‘Nada Habba Dasara’ 2016 with poet Channaveera Kanavi slated to inaugurate the festivities atop Chamundi Hills at 11.40 a.m on Saturday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Cabinet colleagues, including district in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Tanvir Sait, Minister for Kannada and Culture Umashre and others, will participate in the event.

The Chamundeshwari temple is being spruced up and the Utsava Murthy of the goddess has been embellished and decked up while the temple interiors have been decorated with flowers.

A slew of programmes are slated for Saturday and the cultural programmes at the main palace premises will be inaugurated at 6 p.m. while the State Sangeeth Vidwan award 2016 will also be conferred on the occasion.

This year’s recipient is Hindustani musician Pandit Somnath Mardoor.

The programmes at other venues — Jaganmohan Palace, Ganabharathi, Chikka Gadiyara or small clock tower and Town Hall — will also be inaugurated in the evening to feature classical and folk performing art forms.

The Mahila Dasara will kick off with a rangoli contest for women in front of the Kote Anjaneyaswami temple at the Palace Gate North while an exhibition of products prepared by women self-help groups and entrepreneurs will be on display at the J.K. Grounds from 11.30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dasara sports will also be inaugurated on Saturday.

Mr. Siddaramaiah will flag off the sports flame from Chamundi Hills at around 11.40 a.m.

The film festival will be inaugurated at Kalamandira at noon and will feature eminent personalities from the film world including Bharati Vishnuvardhan, director S.K.Bhagawan, Nagatihalli Chandrashekar, artiste Sudharani, among others. The films will be screened at Skyline, Olympia, DRC Inox, Lakshmi theatres in Mysuru besides a few selected theatres in the taluk head quarters.