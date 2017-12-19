SSLC exam: Online system to track ‘ghost students’

more-in

While lakhs of students register for the class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination every year, over a lakh students did not appear for it in 2017.

“These could either be candidates who were denied hall tickets owing to shortage of attendance or private candidates who applied for exams in multiple schools,” a Department of Public Instruction (DPI) official said. Officials also pointed to schools denying hall tickets to candidates who had not performed well in the preparatory exam as a reason.

But the department had also found out that many aided schools may be feeding in ‘ghost students’, who may not exist, as they need to have a minimum of 25 students per class. “All these issues will be addressed this year as the student data is being captured from the Student Achievement Tracking System,” an official said.

D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary of Associated Managements’ of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said it was a “big scam” to register and not allow students to write exams and there was a need for the department to investigate this.

“We appreciate that the department is making efforts to ensure that the online mechanism is more robust,” he said. He has also demanded that the department use Aadhaar to avoid duplication this year.

This time, however, candidates will not be able to register multiple times and only data of candidates who were studying in the school in class nine have been given to the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board.

‘Deduplication process’

P.C. Jaffer, Commissioner of Public Instruction, said it was not easy to register ghost students as there was an inbuilt “deduplication” process in the Student Achievement Tracking System. “Children enrolled in this system are unique and only they are allowed to be registered for the SSLC,” he said and added that the software was checking for duplication based on first, middle and third names, date of birth and name of father.

“If the data of any child matches with these five, then it is considered as duplicate and rejected,” he said.