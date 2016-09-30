The government has allocatedRs. 50 lakh to celebrate the event

In view of severe drought, for the third consecutive year, the historical annual Srirangapatna Dasara festival will be celebrated in a simple manner on October 5 and 6.

The State government has allocated Rs. 50 lakh to celebrate the event at the ‘Fort Town’.

This year too, the procession of the Chamundeshwari idol, which will be placed on a mantap on a decorated elephant, will be taken out from Bannimantap on the outskirts of Srirangapatna to Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple, Deputy Commissioner S. Ziyaullah said. Speaking to presspersons here on Thursday evening, he said that the committee has not yet decided about who will inaugurate the event. Wrestling, rangoli, marathon, cultural programmes and various competitions will be held, he added.

Srirangapatna Dasara, which has a history of over four centuries, was celebrated as ‘victory parade’ by Raja Wadiyar I, who conquered Srirangapatna from Sriranga Raya in 1610. He started celebrating Dasara at Srirangapatna, the then capital of Mysore.

Mr. Ziyaullah said that the district administration would request the State government to declare Mandya, Nagamangala and Maddur taluks as ‘drought hit’ taluks.

Instructions have been issued to officials concerned at the department on agriculture, horticulture and revenue to assess the loss due to drought in the district, Mr. Ziyaullah said. A.B. Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda, MLA of Srirangapatna, additional deputy commissioner B.R. Poornima, assistant commissioners of revenue Arul Kumar (Mandya subdivision) and Yashodha (Pandavapura subdivision), assistant director of horticulture K. Rudresh and others were present.