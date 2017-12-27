Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple to distribute two lakh ladoos to devotees on New Year’s Day

more-in

In continuation of its practice started in 1994, Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple at Vijayanagar in the city will ring in the New Year by distributing nearly 2 lakh ladoos to the devotees.

The temple authorities said 50 cooks, specialised in the making of sweets, have been roped in for the purpose and the ladoos will be distributed to the public visiting the temple on the New Year’s Day of January 1.

Special prayers

“We want to send a message of goodwill, peace, and prosperity in the coming year to the citizens of the world and India irrespective of their religious beliefs, faith, caste or creed,” said the temple authorities, who pointed out that special prayers will also be held by Sri Bhashyam Swami to mark the occasion. The temple will be opened from 4 a.m. to midnight the following day on January 1 and the main deity will be decorated with special flowers and garlands to be procured from Srirangam in Tamil Nadu.

Every devotee visiting the temple on the day will receive ladoo as a prasadam.

Prepared to match the taste of Tirupati ladoos, it is planned to make 5,000 of them of 1.5 kg each while the rest will weigh about 100 gm each.

Ingredients

The 50 cooks engaged for the purpose are working round-the-clock to meet the target. Meanwhile, 50 quintal of gram flour, 50 kg of badam, 100 quintal of sugar, 50 kg of diamond sugar, 500 kg of bura sugar, 10 kg pista, 20 kg of elaichi, 100 kg of cashew, besides 100 kg of dry fruits are being used to make the ladoos.