Spurt in suspected dengue cases in Karnataka

more-in

With a spurt in suspected dengue cases across the State, larvae surveillance, fogging and other precautionary measures have been stepped up in high-risk areas.

As many as 11,000 suspected cases of dengue — of them, 550 tested positive — have been reported from 1,139 villages in 123 taluks since this January, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 9,596 suspected dengue cases were reported in the State till May 5.

The incidence of the vector-borne disease has increased following pre-monsoon showers. Five suspected dengue deaths have been reported in the State from the third week of May, according to the department.

The highest number of suspected cases (5,359) has been reported from Bengaluru Urban district, while only one case has been reported from Bidar district, according to the department.

Instructions have been issued to all district health officers to step up measures to tackle the possible outbreak/spread of the disease, according to a department officer.

Measures such as forming vigilance teams, destroying stagnant water, scrub-washing water storage areas/vessels, spraying anti-vectors, and holding awareness programmes have also been emphasised.

Hospitals have been instructed not to create panic among patients or their attendants in suspected cases. Blood samples will be tested at some District Vector Borne Diseases Control offices, National Institute of Virology, and at other authorised laboratories, the officer said. Larvae destroying drives have been launched across the State, he added.

High-risk areas have been identified with the help of ASHA and other health workers. Panchayat development officers (PDOs) and elected representatives in rural areas will be roped in to create awareness about dengue, Mohan, District Health Officer, Mandya, said on Friday.