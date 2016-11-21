Aspirants writing the exam for the posts of Deputy Range Forest Officer and forest guards, in Mysuru on Sunday.— PHOTO: M.A.SRIRAM

Job aspirants on Sunday made a beeline to the exam centre where tests for the posts of the Deputy Range Forest Officer and forest guards were conducted by the Forest Department.

The tests were conducted at the Maharani’s Arts College on J.L.B. Road. While the exam for the DRFO was conducted in the morning, the test for the post of forest guards was conducted in the afternoon.

More than 600 candidates appeared for the examinations.

Only those who had successfully cleared the physical endurance test conducted last month were eligible to appear for the examinations. Police personnel had been deployed outside the centre as a precautionary measure. Senior forest officials, including Seema Garg, Additional Chief Conservator of Forests, visited the exam centre and inspected the arrangements.

Meanwhile, the written test for the post of constables in the District Armed Reserve was also conducted across 11 centres here. As many as 6,000 candidates appeared for the test.