Gowri M.N., a sand artist from Mysuru, has etched a sand art that sends out a message for peace and harmony between the two riparian States — Karnataka and Tamil Nadu — over the issue of Cauvery waters.

The sand sculpture gains importance at a time when the relations between the two neighbouring States has been strained over the row.

Portraying Cauvery River as the “mother” to the two States — which have been depicted as two infants in the artwork, Ms. Gowri said, “I themed the sculpture with the objective of sending out the message of the peace between the two States on the Cauvery issue in the interest of the people of both States.”

A truck load of manufactured sand (M-sand) has been used to etch the artwork in front of the Sand Museum on Chamundi Hill Temple Road here, which had been developed by Ms. Gowri two years ago. The sand art on Cauvery has been titled ‘Cauvery – Protect Us’.

Ms. Gowri was assisted by her sister Neelambika M.N. in colouring the artwork.

“I would not have coloured the artwork had it been done using river sand. Since river sand was not available, M-sand was used in its place to create the work. If not coloured, the artwork would have looked pale because of the texture of the M-sand and therefore different colours were used to cover the glow,” she explained.

The sand art has been done outside the sand museum to facilitate all those moving on the busy road to get a glimpse and share their feedback. “I have given protection to the artwork from rain and shine. I want to retain the artwork at least for a few days,” Ms. Gowri said.

Mysore Truck Owners’ Association president Revanna offered to provide materials, including M-sand, for creating the sand art.

Ms. Gowri, a Bachelor of Fine Arts graduate, discontinued engineering to pursue a career in sand sculpting. She is a diploma holder in machine tool technology.

She developed the sand museum using 115 truckloads of construction sand (river sand). About 150 sculptures have been created on 16 themes at the 13,500 sq ft museum. Ms. Gowri has been involved in sand sculpting for over six years.