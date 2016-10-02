Says government took right decision to celebrate Dasara in a simple but traditional way

Amidst the intense stand-off over the Cauvery crisis, the 406th edition of the Mysuru Dasara began atop Chamundi Hills here on Saturday.

Octogenarian poet Channaveera Kanavi inaugurated the 11-day festivities by lighting the traditional lamp and showering flower petals on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed in a flower-bedecked silver chariot outside the historic temple.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his Cabinet colleagues H.C. Mahadevappa, H.S. Mahadeva Prasad, Tanvir Sait, Rudrappa Lamani, Pramod Madhwaraj; MPs Pratap Simha, R. Dhruvanarayan; MLAs Sa. Ra. Mahesh, M.K. Somashekar, Vasu, G.T. Deve Gowda, Chikkamadu; Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa, sports icons Deepa Malik and Ashwini Ponnappa and senior officials were present.

In his address, Mr. Kanavi said the government took a right decision to celebrate Dasara in a simple but traditional way in the wake of drought.

He recalled seeing the first Mysuru Dasara in 1942 when he was in class 4. “It’s a great honour to inaugurate the festivities celebrated as ‘Nada Habba’ (State Festival).”

Mr. Kanavi felt Mysuru Dasara should send an important message for spreading Kannada consciousness among the people, dispelling belief that English was everything.

He welcomed the Centre for suggesting using mother tongue or local language as the medium of instruction in primary education in its upcoming education policy and its move to start day nursery in government schools.

Mr. Kanavi advised that the States should compulsorily implement their local languages as medium of instruction for primary education. “If required, necessary changes should be brought in the Constitution to realise the goal.”

In the light of row between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over Cauvery waters, Mr. Kanavi called for reframing the National Water Policy in the wake of many inter-State disputes over sharing of river water.

He felt that it was a consensus opinion of all that the Prime Minister should intervene for peaceful and amicable solution to Mahadayi issue.

Mr. Kanavi also felt that a “distress formula” should be prepared as a solution to the Cauvery row.

Referring to the killing of eminent researcher M.M. Kalburgi, Mr. Kanavi, who hails from Dharwad and is a close acquaintance of the deceased writer, condemned the writer’s killing and said his bold thinking and drive for unearthing truth are still living amidst us. He suggested that the government become pro-active in bringing the law against superstitions. It should immediately take a decision after discussing with legal experts, scientists, psychologists and those who are into genuine religious studies.

Procession

Earlier, Mr. Kanavi, the Chief Minister and others were brought to the dais in a procession, which was accompanied by folk and cultural troupes. They offered puja at Sri Chamundeshwari temple before inaugurating the festivities.

