A sports tournament and cultural programme titled ‘Holapu – 2016’ would be held for the members of rural and urban local bodies of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts at Viveka High School grounds at Kota near Udupi on September 25.

The event will be held as part of the birth anniversary celebrations of the Jnanpith award winner late Kota Shivaram Karanth under the auspices of Kotathattu Gram Panchayat and Dr. Shivaram Karanth Foundation.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLC, said that nearly 3,000 elected representatives of about 225 gram panchayats, six taluk panchayats, three town panchayats, and two city municipal councils, would be participating in the sports and cultural tournament.

While those bagging first, second and third places would get prizes, there would also be a prize for the champion team of the tournament.

Preliminary arrangements for the sports tournament and cultural programme were already under way at Kota.

The events for the sports tournament include tug-of-war, throwball (for women representatives only), 100 metre running race, 200 metre race, shot put and ring-in-the-wicket.

The cultural events include super minute, fancy dress competition, singing and quiz competition. There were a total of 45 categories in sports and cultural competitions. As many as 70 physical directors would be supervising the various sports events, while 50 Home Guards would be taking care of the security arrangements of the event.

As many as eight counters would be set up at the entrance of the venue to guide the elected representatives for each of the eight taluks in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts.

The stage of the venue would be named after the former Minister late Abdul Nazeer Saab.

The procession carrying the sports torch would begin from the Kotathattu Gram Panchayat office and brought to Viveka School grounds and handed over to H.K. Patil, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat, who will inaugurate the programme.

B. Ramanath Rai, Minister for Environment and Forests, Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, would light the sports lamp. U.T. Khader, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, would inaugurate the cultural programme. Eshwar Khandre, Minister for Municipal Administration and Local Bodies, would inaugurate the sports tournament, Mr. Poojary said. H. Pramod Hande, president of the Kotathattu Gram Panchayat, was present.