To clear extra rush of passengers for Dasara and Diwali, the South Western Railways will run a tatkal special weekly express train between Secunderabad and Mysuru till October 31.

The special train (No. 07073) will depart Secunderabad on October 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 9 p.m. and reach Mysuru the next day at 12.15 p.m. In the return direction, the train (No. 07074) will depart Mysuru on October 10, 17, 24 and 31 at 6.15 p.m. and reach Secunderabad at 10 a.m. the next day.

Platform ticket rates up

The authorities said the platform ticket fare for Mysuru railway station will be Rs. 20 for three days – from October 11 to 13. The release said this was to ensure that only bonafide commuters enter the platforms and to avoid overcrowding during the Dasara period.