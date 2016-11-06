Senior Congress leader Shashikala B. Kavali took charge as chairman of the Karnataka State Spices Board here on Thursday.

A team of five directors appointed by the State government too assumed charges. They are Basavanagouda Yellappagouda Patil, Anil M. Gurav, Attaulla Khan and Pavan G.B. Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Kavali said the new management would focus on reaching out to pepper growers who were facing difficulties in the wake of scanty rainfalls in the Malnad region. The board would discuss this matter and come out with programmes for them, she said.

The board would organise programmes catering to the needs of growers as well as consumers. Besides focussing on increasing the total productivity of spices, developing proper marketing facility would also be on the agenda. The board would help consumers get better produces at good prices. The board had tied up with universities and research institutes for the purpose, she added.

Mr. Pavan said that spice growers in Chikkamagaluru and other Malnad regions were in trouble owing to adverse weather conditions. The issue would be discussed at a meeting of the board of directors and action would be taken, he added. Board MD H.R. Naik and general manager Ravindra Hakati were present.