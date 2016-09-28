District in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa on Tuesday said Dasara funding may be decreased this year but the festivities will not be scaled down in a palpable way.

With just three days left the Nada Habba to begin atop Chamundi Hills, preparations are in full flow. But with the funding decreased this year, the question that locals and tourism stakeholders are asking is whether the celebrations will be affected in any way.

Seeking to assuage those fears, Mr. Mahadevappa said, “We have retained all the popular programmes, including Yuva Dasara (which was cancelled last year after the government decided to celebrate Dasara in a simple manner owing to the drought). Just that generous spending has been contained.”

But Yuva Dasara doesn’t have a big star cast this time, unlike in the previous years when many top artistes participated.

Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep, who is also the Dasara Special Officer, said the budget for Yuva Dasara had to be restricted to Rs. 1 crore. “We have cut down the spending, but the programmes are happening,” he said.

Also, perhaps for the first in recent years, non-official members — i.e. supporters of elected representatives and party workers — have not been appointed to the Dasara sub-committees. The committees usually have officials and non-officials to plan and execute various programmes. This mean this year, the workload on officials is higher.

Mr. Mahadevappa said, “Non-official members can be engaged in conducting the festivities. Some temporary arrangement will be made to involve them.”