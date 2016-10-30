A view of the Kolar City Municipal Corporation office in Kolar. Photo: By Special Arrangement

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Thrilokchandra has formed 12 special teams to enquire into the allegations about the irregularities in the water supply through tankers in Kolar city.

Action will be taken against errant officials who have submitted inflated bills for water supply, Mr. Thrilokchandra said.

“The CMC administration was unable to solve the water problem in spite of having bore wells in the wards in Kolar city. This has prompted water supply through tankers,” he said. However, fake bills were created by officials to show more water being supplied than the actual supply through tankers, he added.

Teams have been formed consisting of engineers from the City Municipal Council (CMC) and Town Municipal Councils (TMC) in the district, except for Kolar CMC. The teams will investigate into the ward-wise water supply position.

This, he hoped, is likely to bring out and establish irregularities in work.