Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar has set up a special investigation team to investigate the derogatory post on Facebook demeaning Hindu gods.

Several derogatory posts demeaning Hindu gods have been found on the Facebook profile “Jabbar B.C. Road”. Screenshots of these posts made in October 2015 were widely circulated on WhatsApp, after which some organisations submitted a memorandum to Mr. Chandra Sekhar seeking action.

Mr. Chandra Sekhar said that a case was registered with the Mangaluru North Police on Friday under Sections 153 (a) and 295 (a) of the Indian Penal Code. A three-member team, headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjeev M. Patil, will investigate the case, he said.

The Bantwal Town Police are also investigating the case. The was registered suo motu by the police inspector after noticing the Facebook posts on Friday.