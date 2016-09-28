A special screening of Kannada film Pallata , made by independent film-maker Raghu S.P., will be held at Kalamandira on Wednesday.

Pallata (The Shift) seeks to depict how changes imposed on people can drive them to despair. The film tells the story of Yella, who has lived all his life beating the drum during village rituals. He is proud of his role and lives on the “aaya” (an annual measure of grains) he receives from the people.

But when the village council decides to stop the practice of aaya and move to a cash system, Yella is left with no source of income for himself and to support his daughter, who is good at studies. What is more, Yella will also have to contend with the modern-day drummers who are threatening his traditional role in the village.

The screening will begin at 5.30 p.m. at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road. Retired English professor and film critic V.N. Lakshminarayan and retired Kannada professor Krishnamurthy Hanur will be present, a statement said.