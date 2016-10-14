Extra coaching:Students attending one of the special classes at a college in Hassan on Thursday.— Photo: Prakash Hassan

In Hassan district, classes are being conducted in all taluk centres to benefit students everywhere

The Department of Pre-University Education is conducting special classes for students of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes during school vacations.

In Hassan district, classes are being conducted in all taluk centres for the benefit of the students. On Thursday, as many as 2,184 students attended these classes.

Improving pass percentage

The Department planned the special teaching sessions for PU students in association with the Social Welfare Department to improve the pass percentage of SC and ST students in II PU examination.

Subjects offered

The special classes are being conducted in seven subjects – English, economics, statistics, physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology.

B.C. Jayadevaiah, Deputy Director, Pre-University Education in Hassan, on Thursday, told The Hindu , “Among 4,129 SC and ST students in the district, 2,184 attended the classes. In the first two days of the programme, the students’ response was encouraging. As many as 3,129 students attended the classes on the first two days,” he added.

The special coaching sessions began on October 8 and will continue till October 23.

One government PU College each in every taluk has been designated a nodal centre to conduct these classes.

Show of support

The Social Welfare Department, in support of the programme, has continued to serve food in the hostels during holidays as well.

Attendance mandatory

The principals of PU colleges have been given the responsibility to ensure their students travel to the taluk centres and attend classes regularly.

The Department has introduced biometric attendance for the students.

Many children have expressed difficulty in being able to attend the classes, particularly those residing in remote corners of Alur and Sakleshpur taluks.

Accessibility issues

Many of these students have to contend with the lack of adequate public transport facilities to reach the centres for classes.

There are no buses to connect the remote villages of these two taluks from the respective taluk centres after 4.30 p.m. when the classes wind up.

“Some students want the special classes wound up early so that they can reach home safe,” said the DDPU.