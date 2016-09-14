Festive spirit:(Top) Children offering prayers at Idgah Maidan in Mysuru, and mass prayers being offered in Shivamogga on Tuesday.— PHOTOs: M.A. SRIRAM and VAIDYA

Special prayers marked the Bakrid celebrations here on Tuesday.

The Idgah Maidan in Tilak Nagar saw one of the largest gatherings with more than 30,000 Muslims offering prayers, besides listening in rapt attention to the sermon delivered by Sir Khazi of Mysuru Moulana Mohammed Usman Shariff.

The focus of the sermon was on the eschewing violence and upholding peace at all costs. Sir Khazi urged the people not to take law into their hands or cause damage to public property. Referring to the Cauvery crisis and the violence that has engulfed parts of the State, Sir Khazi expressed confidence of resolving the issue amicably through talks and said that Karnataka was known for its people living in peace.

Underlining the religious aspect of the festival, Moulana Mohammed Usman Sharif said Bakrid was celebrated to commemorate the sacrifices of Ibrahim as a submission to Allah.

Prominent members of the community, including Arif Ahmed Makri, chairman, Mysuru District Wakf Advisory Committee, Taj Mohammed Khan, cecretary, Farooquia Institutions, and others participated in the prayers. Security was tightened at the venue and senior officials, including DCP H.T. Shekar and N. Rudramani, were present.