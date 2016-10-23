Members of the Karnataka unit of AIADMK on Sunday offered special prayers at the Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi hills here for the early recovery of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

The ‘utsava murthi’ (procession idol) of Goddess Chamundeshwari was placed in a silver chariot and taken around the temple complex at 10 a.m. as part of ‘ratotsava’ rituals performed by the supporters of Ms. Jayalalithaa.

They pulled the chariot, praying for the good health of their leader.

Speaking to The Hindu, temple’s head priest Shashishekar Dixit said about 10-15 people, who identified themselves as the members of AIADMK from Bengaluru, performed ‘ratotsava’ for the complete recovery and discharge of Ms. Jayalalithaa. The ritual lasted for over an hour.

Later, a representative of the AIADMK team told reporters that they offered prayers for faster recovery of their leader and expressed happiness that the TN Chief Minister had been responding well to treatment. “We offered special puja and sought blessings of the deity for our leader,” he said.