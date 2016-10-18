The State government will soon announce a special package to help the youth from the Hyderabad-Karnataka region pursue higher education, Basavaraj Rayaraddi, Minister for Higher Education, has said.

Mr. Rayaraddi was inaugurating a postgraduate centre of Vijayanagar Sri Krishnadevaraya Univeristy here on Monday.

Mr. Rayaraddi said that compared with other parts of the State, the enrolment rate of the youth in the higher education sector from Hyderabad Karnatak was low. Realising it, the government had got a study report from academic experts about the steps to be taken to improve the facilities.

Mr. Rayaraddi emphasised the need for universities and institutions of higher learning to lay stress on imparting quality education.

Expressing his anguish over the Union government rejecting the State government’s demand to reserve 25 per cent of seats in the recently started Indian Institute of Technology in Dharwad for local candidates, he underlined the need for elected representatives from the State to make efforts to prevail upon the Union government to concede to the demand.

“Only seven students from the State got admission in the IIT at Dharwad. The State government has provided land and other infrastructure for the IIT and what would be its use if even 25 per cent of the seats are not reserved for the students from the State,” he asked.