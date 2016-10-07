The special general body meeting of the zilla panchayat focused on the the flood situation in the districtin Kalaburagi on Thursday.— PHOTO: Arun Kulkarni

The release of 14.09 tmcft of water on Sept. 26 from major reservoirs damaged standing crops

The Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat has demanded that the State government declare a special financial package to the flood-hit Kalaburagi district for payment of adequate compensation of Rs. 25,000 to each farmer, irrespective of their land holding, after it was declared that all the standing crops were lost in the floods and heavy rain.

A resolution moved by the Leader of the Opposition Shivanand Patil (Congress), as mooted by the former vice-president of the Parishat Harshanand Guttedar, was accepted by the House unanimously.

Earlier, the members cutting across the party lines said that the compensation proposed as per the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) norms was pittance when keeping in mind the enormous loss suffered by the farmers.

Response appreciated

While expressing their gratitude to the Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil, who is also the district in-charge Minister, for his quick response to the flood by visiting the flood-hit areas and initiating relief measures in the affected areas, the Zilla Panchayat members thanked the State government for announcing an immediate relief of Rs. 25 crore as compensation for those who lost their homes and to take up relief works as soon as possible.

Other crops

Mr. Guttedar said that it was not only the standing crops on the banks of the flooded rivers, rivulets and streams that were lost in the floods and heavy rain, standing crops in other areas also had been destroyed owing to continuous water logging.

Apart from the total loss of red gram crop, the unharvested black gram, sesamum and soyabean crop had suffered heavy losses because of water logging.

Mr. Shivanand Patil, agreeing with Mr. Guttedar, said that the entire district should be declared flood-hit and all farmers should be compensated adequately for crop loss.

He also demanded that the government revise the Minimum Support Price (MSP) fixed for red gram at Rs. 8,000 per quintal.

Comprehensive survey

Members, who spoke after the presentation made by the Joint Director of the Agriculture Department Mohammad Jilani Mokashi, said that the joint survey ordered by the government to assess the crop damage should be comprehensive and cover all the agricultural land and all the crops.

The members also stated that the assessment should not be rushed and the actual loss of red gram would be known only after a month when the crop developed wilt disease and started rotting owing to the damage to the roots.

Mr. Mokashi, in his presentation, said that the district received 145 per cent more rain from September 20 to 26 and this had caused the worst damage to the standing crops.

On September 23, the district received highest rainfall. The release of 14.09 tmcft of water on September 26 from all the major reservoirs damaged the standing crops on the banks of the rivers.