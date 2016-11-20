The Janandolana Mahamaitri has decided to launch an indefinite agitation across the State on Monday demanding a special package for drought management.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, V.A. Malipatil, leader of Jan Sangram Parishat, said that activists of different organisations would lay siege to the residences and offices of MLAs in their respective home towns after the winter session in Belagavi.

“Many parts of Karnataka faced severe drought for second consecutive year. The Union and State governments should have taken up drought relief measures by now. But, they did nothing to rescue the farmers in crisis. We launch a decentralised agitation outside the offices of Deputy Commissioners of every district on Monday demanding special drought package. If no such package is announced in the winter session, we continue the agitation with more intensity targeting the MLAs,” Mr. Malipatil said.

The special drought package should essentially include comprehensive loan waiver – all borrowing of farmers and their families from nationalised banks and cooperative societies, scientific minimum support price for farm produces, scientific crop-loss compensation among others, he added.

He demanded both Union and State government to share drought-burden at 65 per cent and 35 per cent respectively.

“The farmers are hit hard by natural calamities and indebtedness. The entire farm sector is in deep crisis. It cannot come out of crisis without a special attention by the State. The successive governments have, however, been neglecting the sector that is the backbone for India’s food security,” he said.