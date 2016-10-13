The Department of Pre-University Education is conducting special classes for students of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes during vacation. In Hassan district, classes are being conducted in all taluk centres for the benefit of the students. On Thursday, as many as 2,184 students attended the classes in the district.

The department planned the special teaching sessions for PU students in the association with Social Welfare Department to improve pass percentage of SC and ST students in II PU examination. The special classes are held in seven subjects – English, Economics, Statistics, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology.

B.C. Jayadevaiah, Deputy Director of Pre-University Education in Hassan, on Thursday, told The Hindu, “Among 4,129 SC and ST students in the district, 2,184 attended the classes. For first two days of the programme, the students’ response was encouraging. As many as 3,129 students attended the classes on the first two days,” he said. The special coaching sessions began on October 8 and will continue till October 23.

One government PU College each in every taluk has been designated a nodal centre to conduct these classes. The Social Welfare Department, in order to support the programme, has continued to serve food in the hostels during holidays as well.

Difficulties

The principals of PU colleges have been given the responsibility to ensure their students travel to the taluk centres and attend classes regularly. The department has introduced biometric attendance for the students. Many children have expressed difficulties to attend the special classes. Particularly those residing in remote corners of Alur and Sakaleshpur taluks face a lack of public transport facility to reach the taluk centres. There are no buses to connect to remote villages of these two taluks from the respective taluk centres after 4.30 pm when the classes wind up. “Some students want the special classes wound up early so that they reach home safe”, said the DDPU.