The Department of Pre-University Education has come up with a new programme to conduct special classes for II PU students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in select subjects to help improve pass percentage.

The programme will be held at all district headquarters during the Dasara holidays, said Dharwad Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Sushma Godbole.

Inaugurating a month-long programme at Vidyaranya Pre University College here on Saturday, Ms. Godbole said that education is the panacea for all the problems in society and called upon students to concentrate on studies and do well in the examinations. Education in the true sense of the term, apart from enhancing knowledge and skill, makes students self-reliant and helps them improve the economic condition, she added.

Benefits

Enhancement in economic status will be followed by other benefits such as social status, she said. Ms. Godbole said that the Union and State governments had launched several schemes to help students from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and parents and students should use them properly.

Students from all the five taluks of Dharwad district are attending the month-long coaching classes. Experts will hold special classes from morning to evening in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, English, Accountancy and Economics, Ms. Godbole said.

Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) councillor Deepak Chinchore, Deputy Director of Pre-University Education Ganesh Pujar, and principal S.A. Gorebal spoke.

