Speaker K.B. Koliwad said on Wednesday that of the 90-day session planned during the year, the Legislature should sit in session for at least 45 days at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

The Speaker said that the idea was to utilise the infrastructure created at Belagavi by spending crores of rupees. “As of now, the plan is to conduct Legislature session for 90 days in a year. My plan is to have at least half of those days scheduled in Belagavi. I will take up the issue with the CM and others,” he said.