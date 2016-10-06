Speaker K.B. Koliwad said on Wednesday that of the 90-day session planned during the year, the Legislature should sit in session for at least 45 days at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.
The Speaker said that the idea was to utilise the infrastructure created at Belagavi by spending crores of rupees. “As of now, the plan is to conduct Legislature session for 90 days in a year. My plan is to have at least half of those days scheduled in Belagavi. I will take up the issue with the CM and others,” he said.
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.