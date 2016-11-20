MCC has been encouraging private participation in development of parks for three years: Mayor

Unable to manage of the development and maintenance of all the parks in Mysuru, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has decided to invite private parties, including corporate houses and welfare associations, to come forward and take up this responsibility.

Of the 389 parks within MCC limits, the civic body has fully developed as many as 83 while the maintenance of another 73 had been outsourced to private entities. There are still 232 parks in Mysuru, which need to be developed and maintained.

The MCC, which now also has the onerous responsibility of maintaining the city’s ‘Cleanest City’ image, has appealed to the public, residents welfare associations, private companies and industrialists to join hands with them to develop and maintain parks.

Advertising

In return, the associations or corporate entities can display their advertisements through signboards measuring up to not more than 2x3 ft in the park.

On the same lines, industrial houses or corporate entities can also take up the development and maintenance of graveyards, medians bisecting the lanes on roads, circles and other traffic junctions.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa said the MCC has been encouraging private participation in development of parks for the last three years. “It is not possible for the MCC alone to develop all the parks in the city and maintain them. Hence, a decision has been taken by the MCC Council to rope in private companies to do so,” he said.

He added that the MCC will even consider handing over the work to residents welfare associations or groups of concerned people. He cited the example of a group of retired persons in J.P. Nagar, who had taken up the responsibility of developing and maintaining a park in the area. “They used to often meet near the park. Now, they have agreed to develop the park. They even water the park now,” Mr. Bhyrappa added.

The Mayor was hopeful of the civic body receiving a good response. “Already, we have been approached by JK Tyres, who have evinced interest in developing Millenium Circle situated at the junction of Bengaluru-Mysuru Road and Nelson Mandela Road. They are also keen on developing and maintaining the median on the stretch of Ring Road from from Royal Inn Hotel to JK Tyres factory,” he said.

Applications

Other parties interested in the development of either parks, medians or circles should submit a written application to the MCC or contact the Commissioner G Jagadeesha.