Soon, PDS shops to provide bus, rail, air-ticketing services

more-in

Shops under the public distribution system (PDS), which hitherto supplied only food items to below the poverty line families, will soon be issuing bus, railway and air tickets.

Besides delivery of traditional function of supplying food items, PDS shopowners are allowed to provide services of issuing bus, railway and air tickets by entering into an agreement with a private agency. Shopowners can provide ticketing services if they have the Internet, printer, and other facilities in the shops.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister U.T. Khader told presspersons here that PDS shops would be upgraded to live up to the changing trends in the economy and the service sector.

The PDS shopowners have to pay some amount in the form of commission to the private agency for hiring their services. He said the department would formalise the process for providing ticketing services in PDS shops soon and this would also enable to raise the income of the shopowners, Mr. Khader said.

In a reply to a query on the BJP claiming credit for launching the Anna Bhagya programme, he said BJP leaders have been misleading the public on the matter. Why have the BJP-governed States not introduced Anna Bhagya scheme to provide subsided food items to the poor, the Minister sought to know.

When asked about rumours about the former Congress Minister D.B. Chandre Gowda’s daughter Veena Gowda joining the Congress, he said the party would welcome both Mr. Gowda and his daughter.